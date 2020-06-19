IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.73.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $304.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $304.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $116,874,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

