HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,477. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.12.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

