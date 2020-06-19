Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.45

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.15 to $1.45 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Husky Energy stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52.
About Husky Energy
