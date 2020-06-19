Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €22.00 ($24.72) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.36 ($45.35).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €28.94 ($32.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a one year high of €59.54 ($66.90).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

