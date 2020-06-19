HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.17.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

Read More: Strangles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.