Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Cut by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,144 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $69,962,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HI. ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.77 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

