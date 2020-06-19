Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,305.77 ($16.62) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 844 ($10.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,534 ($19.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,296.46.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 942 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £29,484.60 ($37,526.54).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.