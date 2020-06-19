Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Get Herc alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 69,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 41,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 911.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 763,889 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.