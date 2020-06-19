Hellofresh’s (HLFFF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hellofresh from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Hellofresh stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

