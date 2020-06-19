Head to Head Survey: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) & ITM Power (NYSE:ITMPF)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bloom Energy and ITM Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 1 3 2 0 2.17 ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Bloom Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than ITM Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and ITM Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $786.19 million 1.45 -$304.41 million ($2.01) -4.52 ITM Power $5.99 million 194.73 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

ITM Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -28.37% -1,384.87% -16.34% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bloom Energy beats ITM Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves banking and financial services, cloud services, technology and data centers, communications and media, consumer packaged goods and consumables, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

