Head-To-Head Contrast: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) vs. GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vulcan Materials and GalianoGoldInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 7 12 0 2.63 GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus price target of $132.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. GalianoGoldInc . has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.23%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vulcan Materials and GalianoGoldInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $4.93 billion 3.20 $617.66 million $4.70 25.32 GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 1.52 -$167.93 million $0.01 111.00

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. Vulcan Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan Materials and GalianoGoldInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 12.34% 11.38% 5.95% GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07%

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats GalianoGoldInc . on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

