Head-To-Head Contrast: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) & Synovus Financial (NASDAQ:SNV)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 16.69% 9.72% 0.85% Synovus Financial 20.00% 11.20% 1.03%

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.42 $10.52 million $1.44 8.75 Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.35 $563.78 million $3.90 5.67

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Limestone Bancorp and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Synovus Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.59%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Limestone Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

