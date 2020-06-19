Head to Head Comparison: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NYSE:AOSL)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for STMicroelectronics and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 4 8 0 2.54 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $28.64, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.93%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Risk & Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 2.59 $1.03 billion $1.15 23.63 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $450.92 million 0.62 $1.86 million $0.70 15.94

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 10.77% 15.27% 9.00% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -0.87% 3.12% 1.81%

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics cards, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers a family of EZBuck regulators for use in TVs, set-top boxes, data storage systems, servers, and other embedded systems; and the AONX38168 for server and telecommunication markets. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

