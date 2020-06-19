Head-To-Head Comparison: HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) vs. Hallmark Financial Services (OTCMKTS:HALL)

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and Hallmark Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANNOVER RUECK/S $24.07 billion 0.88 $1.44 billion $5.96 14.74 Hallmark Financial Services $379.27 million 0.18 $10.35 million N/A N/A

HANNOVER RUECK/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and Hallmark Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANNOVER RUECK/S 3 5 0 0 1.63 Hallmark Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hallmark Financial Services has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.28%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than HANNOVER RUECK/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.75% 11.55% 1.82% Hallmark Financial Services 6.39% 8.85% 1.81%

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas in the southwest and northwest regions of the United States. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, business owner's, and occupational accident insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

