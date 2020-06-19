Head-To-Head Comparison: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) versus Powerbridge Technologies (NYSE:PBTS)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

This table compares EPAM Systems and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 11.79% 18.45% 13.32% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

93.4% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPAM Systems and Powerbridge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $2.29 billion 5.87 $261.06 million $4.91 49.32 Powerbridge Technologies $23.15 million 0.80 $1.55 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EPAM Systems and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 4 9 0 2.69 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus target price of $248.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.10%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Volatility and Risk

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Powerbridge Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising its proprietary platforms, integrated engineering practices, and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers industry, technology, experience, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development. It serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.