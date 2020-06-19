Head-To-Head Analysis: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) vs. Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Rosetta Stone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 13.74 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -625.32 Rosetta Stone $182.70 million 2.25 -$12.96 million ($0.55) -30.44

Rosetta Stone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rosetta Stone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Rosetta Stone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -8.36% -4.48% -1.88% Rosetta Stone -10.04% N/A -9.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HubSpot and Rosetta Stone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 5 16 0 2.76 Rosetta Stone 0 1 3 0 2.75

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $191.21, suggesting a potential downside of 10.07%. Rosetta Stone has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Rosetta Stone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than HubSpot.

Summary

HubSpot beats Rosetta Stone on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

