HC Wainwright Cuts Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Price Target to $28.00

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ UROV opened at $11.50 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.