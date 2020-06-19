Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Hasbro worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hasbro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.39.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

