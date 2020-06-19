Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,160,000 after acquiring an additional 304,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $41.21 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

