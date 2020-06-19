Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) Shares Up 0.9%

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.27 ($2.32) and last traded at A$3.23 ($2.29), 292,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.20 ($2.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$3.14 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.30.

About Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN)

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

