H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & R Block in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.