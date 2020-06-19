H & R Block Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for H & R Block in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE:HRB opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

