GTN (ASX:GTN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), 61,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.38 ($0.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.62.

About GTN (ASX:GTN)

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% Dolphin tungsten project in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005. King Island Scheelite Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

