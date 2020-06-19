Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Shares Down 7.5%

Green Growth Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 681,656 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,011,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Growth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

