Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.82% of Green Dot worth $24,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,528 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 25,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

