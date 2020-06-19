Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Glaukos in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

GKOS stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

