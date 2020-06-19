Gladstone Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,474 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,913% compared to the average volume of 272 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLAD opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLAD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

