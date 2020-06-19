General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,902 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,116,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in General Electric by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 49,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,015,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,929,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

GE stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.93. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

