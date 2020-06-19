Genedrive (LON:GDR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GDR opened at GBX 130.99 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.28. Genedrive has a 12 month low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 302.60 ($3.85).

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

