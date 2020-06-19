Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $374,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $6,581,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

