GCN Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $53,293.52 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $50.98. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00462232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003390 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005240 BTC.

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

