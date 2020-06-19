GATX (NYSE:GATX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. GATX has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,076,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

