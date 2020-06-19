GameCredits (GAME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,273.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $5,273.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00462232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003390 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005240 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

