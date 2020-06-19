Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cable One by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.43.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,133.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,002 shares of company stock worth $6,891,178 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,825.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,830.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,656.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

