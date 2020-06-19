FY2020 EPS Estimates for Viewray Inc Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Viewray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

VRAY stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Viewray has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 209,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 150,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

