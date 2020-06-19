FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nabtesco Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nabtesco in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $630.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.20 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

NCTKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

