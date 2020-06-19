FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.12.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $219,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.