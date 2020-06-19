FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,019 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,601,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 186,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.