FY2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 216,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 131,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 354,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

