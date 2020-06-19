FY2020 EPS Estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) Lowered by Oppenheimer

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $637.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AVITA MED LTD/S by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

