FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

KGC opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,931,000 after purchasing an additional 723,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,042 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

