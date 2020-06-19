FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $6,485,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,709,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,799,000 after purchasing an additional 944,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 800,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $921,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $115,390.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,206 shares in the company, valued at $409,408.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

