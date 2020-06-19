Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$9.90 target price on the stock.

Gran Colombia Gold stock opened at C$6.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.17. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.81. The company has a market cap of $396.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$116.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Monier Davies sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total value of C$176,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$385,697.54. Also, Senior Officer Lombardo Paredes Arenas sold 73,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$533,405.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,000 shares of company stock worth $1,480,681.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

