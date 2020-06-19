FS KKR Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,905% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 35,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $131,773.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $45,320 and sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.99%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

