Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.60 target price on Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRO.UN opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.73.

In related news, Director François-Olivier Laplante acquired 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,337,976.50. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 448,500 shares of company stock valued at $221,132.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

