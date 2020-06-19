freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($17.64) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.76 ($21.08).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €14.70 ($16.51) on Wednesday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a one year high of €32.92 ($36.99). The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.17.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

