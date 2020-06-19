Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $2.56 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

