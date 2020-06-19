FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of FleetCor Technologies worth $24,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.18.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLT stock opened at $265.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.