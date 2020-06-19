FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FireEye in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

FireEye stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

