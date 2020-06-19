Financial Review: El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) & Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of El Paso Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of El Paso Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. El Paso Electric has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 3.73% -1.10% -0.53% El Paso Electric 9.66% 7.55% 2.37%

Volatility & Risk

Kenon has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kenon and El Paso Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A El Paso Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kenon and El Paso Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $373.00 million 3.08 -$13.36 million N/A N/A El Paso Electric $861.99 million 3.16 $123.04 million N/A N/A

El Paso Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats Kenon on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was founded on August 30, 1901 and is headquartered in El Paso, TX.

